Saffron Beach bounds to Sun Chariot glory

Saffron Beach dominated throughout for an emphatic victory in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s filly was prominent from the outset on the far side under William Buick as the 13-strong field split into two groups – and was never again headed en route to her breakthrough top-level victory.

Saffron Beach, returning to the course-and-distance scene of her admirable runner-up effort in the 1000 Guineas in May, took her revenge on Aidan O’Brien’s Classic heroine Mother Earth – who this time had to settle for minor honours.

For Buick, who will ride Derby and King George winner Adayar in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, this was the perfect start to his high-profile weekend – while it was a first Group One triumph for her trainer.

Saffron Beach passed the post three lengths in front at 5-1, with favourite Mother Earth holding on to second by a head from 25-1 shot Dreamloper.

Chapple-Hyam said: “She has trained well the last month and this was our goal a long way out. We took the Group Three in at Sandown as a confidence boost for her and it has paid off.

“I will just enjoy today and worry about the rest of the year on Monday. It is definitely extra special to win my first Group One in Newmarket as I’ve been here since I left school at 17. It has been a long time. I was a student that started at the National Stud and have worked my way through to where I am today.

All smiles for William Buick (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“The race seemed to go like two miles, not one mile. It was a hard slog that last furlong, but I’m proud of her. It is good to get the Group One next to her name.

“She has knocked on the door in the Guineas and now she has gone and done it today. I’m really pleased for the connections. We knew there was a Group One for her and today was the day. You don’t mind waiting if they do it.”

She added: “I’ve had a few seconds, but never a Group One. She deserved that as it has been a long season.”

Of Mother Earth, Coolmore’s UK representative Kevin Buckley said: “She tries her heart out every single time. She always shows up as the form suggests and it was another good run.

“She was beaten by a good filly and I’m delighted for Jane to have her first Group One. They are getting their toe in now, but that is not an excuse.

“We will talk to Aidan and see what he says, but I don’t see any reason to suggest why she would stop now.

“That is up to the lads if she races on next season. She has danced a lot of dances, but she will tell us what she wants.”

Neil Callan returns with Tatsumaki (PA)

Tatsumaki looked a horse with a future in taking the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes.

The Marco Botti-trained youngster burst through runners and quickly put the race to bed in the hands of Neil Callan, winning by an eased-down five lengths from Fearby, who set a solid standard as the 15-8 favourite.

The Charming Thought colt was taking his record to three from three, and Botti said: “We came into the race confident he would run a good race. We have been saying he is a nice horse, but he is going the right way.

“He has got a great mind, but we didn’t think he would do it that easily as in a big field you don’t know what is going to happen.

“Neil said to me he will keep it simple. He has been saying for a long time that this is a Group horse. He has had so much confidence in the horse and he has always liked him.

“He said to a few Hong Kong owners this is the best two-year-old he’s ridden since he has got back. I don’t think we will run again this season.”

Callan agreed on the winner’s talent, as he celebrated his biggest success since returning from his 11-year stint in Hong Kong.

He said: “He is the only decent horse I’ve ridden since I’ve come back from Hong Kong. He is such a straightforward horse, super chilled and he has got an amazing temperament.

If he can improve and put it all together next season he could be very smart

“I didn’t expect him to win first time out, but the manner he won I thought he has got to be something and he has improved every time.

“As he has relaxed he has got faster, but personally I think he will be a miler as a three-year-old so he has got any amount of improvement in him.”

He added: “I’ve been moaning a lot saying ‘come on give me some good horses’, but Marco has kindly given me quite a bit of support. The first horse I get on is the best one I’ve ridden so far so hopefully it is onwards and upwards.

“It is hard to say when you go to Group class how good they are, but if you put Fearby as a guide off ratings he has just annihilated him.

“He has got all the things if he can improve and put it all together next season he could be very smart.”