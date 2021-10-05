Saffron Beach could possibly be seen on Champions Day

If Saffron Beach runs again this season it is likely to be in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day.

Jane Chapple-Hyam is to meet with the owners of the impressive Sun Chariot winner this week to decide whether or not to “roll the dice”.

Whether she does or not, Chapple-Hyam is safe in the knowledge that the talented filly will return to training next season.

“She came out of the race fantastic, she’s eaten up, she lost six kilos and she’s in good order – I’m very pleased,” said the Newmarket handler, who was celebrating her first Group One win.

“I think the owners would like to roll the dice once more and I’m having a meeting with the owners when we have a little celebration.

“She’s a tough filly, to have been on the go in the first weeks of the season to then win a Group One in October – it tells you a lot about her constitution.

“I’m lucky that she stays in training next year and if there’s one more run this year we’ll see what we come up with. I can’t see it being abroad, so the only real option is the QEII.

“Next year we might have a look at 10 furlongs, the owners might let me have a go, but she absolutely loves that Rowley Mile so long term she will probably start back in the Dahlia Stakes at the Guineas meeting.

“I’ve been getting a bit of ribbing from the other trainers now I’ve finally won a Group One. It’s taken me 14 years so I don’t mind it!”