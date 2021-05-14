Saffron Beach to head for Irish 1,000 Guineas

Jane Chapple-Hyam has opted to go for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas next with Saffron Beach

The New Bay filly was a fine runner-up to Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, and has an entry in the Cazoo Oaks.

But Saffron Beach is set to stick to a mile when she is in action next at the Curragh on May 23.

The owners are all on the same page and are keen to send her to Ireland

Chapple-Hyam said: “We have decided to run Saffron Beach in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

“She has been left in the Oaks in case anything happened in Ireland or Government rules changed, because living in Covid times things like that can happen.

“The owners are all on the same page and are keen to send her to Ireland – where Adam (Kirby) will ride her.”

The Suffolk trainer hopes conditions will suit Saffron Beach ideally.

“Her pedigree suggests a mile and the Curragh is a harder mile than it would be here at Newmarket,” she added.

“A bit of juice in the ground she won’t mind – we saw how well she ran on ground like that last year. We are there to give it a go.

“Aidan (O’Brien) is likely to have (Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial winner) Joan Of Arc and a few other bouncers and bodyguards from Ballydoyle – but she is a big girl and she will hold her own.

“She is not petite. She is a solid beast.

“She has had no issues since Newmarket, and her training has been fine and we are now looking forward to Sunday week.”