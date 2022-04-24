Sagaro outing looking unlikely for Trueshan

Alan King fears a lack of recent rain will prevent Trueshan from lining up in the Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on Wednesday.

Trueshan had to miss the Gold Cup last season due to unsuitably fast ground, but proved he was the heir to Stradivarius’ long-distance crown when landing a trio of Group races later in the season.

The six-year-old accounted for John and Thady Gosden’s veteran in both the Prix du Cadran and British Champions Long Distance Cup on soft ground and King would like to see the heavens opening sooner rather than later to give his charge some give underfoot for his next outing.

“I entered him for the Sagaro Stakes, but I don’t think it’ll be very likely as I can’t see much rain around. He has the entry, but we’d need the weather to change,” said King.

“The following week we’ve got the Yorkshire Cup and after that there’s the Henry II Stakes at Sandown so we’ll see.”

Trueshan made a winning return in the Listed Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham earlier this month and although delighted to get his season up and running, King is keen to see his gelding hit the track again before Royal Ascot peers over the horizon.

Tueshan returns to the winner’s enclosure after landing the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot. (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

“It’s good that we’ve got him started this season and he’s had a run, but the weather is looking very set at the moment.

“I’d prefer to have another run if we can as it’s (Gold Cup) a fair way down the line, but we’ll see, we’ll just tick away and if the weather does break, we’ll let him take his chance if there is something suitable.”