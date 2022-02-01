Saint Palais primed for Towton challenge
Richard Bandey is excited to see Saint Palais take another step up the ladder in the William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.
The five-year-old is unbeaten in three starts over fences since joining the Hampshire handler from Francois Nicolle in France, progressing from a mark of 118 to his current perch of 145.
After completing the hat-trick in the Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury five weeks ago, Saint Palais will test the water in Grade Two company this weekend, with the high-rated Ahoy Senor likely to be among his rivals.
“He had a school this morning (Tuesday). He’s in good form and I think we will take our chance,” said Bandey.
Obviously, Ahoy Senor is quite a talking horse but we're not afraid of taking him on and having a crack
“He’s done absolutely nothing wrong this season. He’s had a nice progression through the grades and we thought this was a nice option. It’s a track he’s won round already this season.
“He won’t mind the ground. Obviously, Ahoy Senor is quite a talking horse but we’re not afraid of taking him on and having a crack.
“He ran on good ground over hurdles over two miles. There is a bit of rain forecast so it could be good to soft and I’d be happy with that.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox