Saint Palais proves a class above at Uttoxeter
Saint Palais got back to winning ways with a gutsy success under top-weight in the Trinity Create Novices’ Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.
Richard Bandey’s five-year-old may have been the youngest of the seven runners but he showed a mature attitude as he saw off his older rivals and made it four wins from five starts this season.
His only defeat came at the hands of the classy Ahoy Senor at Wetherby last month. But he looked a cut above this opposition.
Saint Palais (7-2 joint-favourite) was always close to the pace set first by Docpickedme, before he crashed out at the fourth fence, and then by Young Bull.
Saint Palais was in control at the final fence and though he was not fluent, he stayed on strongly to score by three and a quarter lengths from Gustavian in the hands of Harry Bannister.
