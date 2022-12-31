Saint Sam claims notable victory back over hurdles at Punchestown

Two Cheltenham Festival heroes, a Cesarewitch winner and a Grand National runner-up lined up in the Tote Proudly Sponsoring At Punchestown Hurdle – but the race was dominated by Saint Sam.

Reverting to hurdles having been highly tried as a novice chaser last season, the Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old was soon in an early advantage and it was one he would not relinquish.

A trait of his time over fences was that he raced keenly, sometimes too keenly for his own good, and while he was racing enthusiastically for Paul Townend, the champion jockey was always in control on the even-money favourite.

Charles Byrnes’ Run For Oscar, who won the Cesarewitch in October, tried to keep tabs but he was treading water by the time he reached the last flight and it was Ted Walsh’s Grand National second Any Second Now who stayed on well for second over a trip far short of his best.

Summerville Boy, the 2018 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner, ran well enough in fourth on his first outing for Henry de Bromhead but Jeff Kidder, Noel Meade’s 2021 Fred Winter scorer, in which he beat Saint Sam, could finish only seventh.

“We decided to come back over hurdles with him and it might be the right thing to do going out in trip with him. He likes to get on with the job so Paul let him get on with it today,” said Mullins.

“He put in some tremendous jumps and I think if he settles a little better over hurdles that might be his career for the near future. Otherwise I’ll mix it with him over fences.

“I want to get him out in trip. He’s bred to stay further, but he races a bit keenly. I think he’ll settle down once he gets used to racing over a longer trip.”

Townend also adopted front-running tactics on Sinbad Le Marin in the Play The Tote Exacta On Every Race 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle but he faded into third behind Andy Slattery’s Sir Allen (7-2).

“He was my only runner over Christmas and was one we thought might win,” said Slattery.

“He’s a nice horse and since the first day he started jumping hurdles he seems to enjoy it.

“I think there is a four-year-old novice in Naas in mid-February and we’ll go there and give him an entry in Cheltenham. We’ll see what happens with the handicapper.

“He stays all day. Cian (Quirke) was saying he needs to run in a better race because they are going too slow for him. He’s too free and needs a faster pace. He was always a good jumper but is jumping a bit high.

“I’ve never had a runner in Cheltenham so I might have one this year.”

Tom Gibney’s Must Be Obeyed caused an 18-1 upset in the Tote Always SP Or Better At Punchestown Beginners Chase.

“That’s a nice way to finish off the year. It’s been a bit up and down recently so we are delighted to get that anyway,” said Gibney.

“For all her antics beforehand and everything else, the racecourse is where she has always been the easiest. Once she gets out there and gets going she’s hundred per cent.

“I didn’t know if she was up to winning that to be honest. I knew she would love the ground and we’ve been looking to try her over a trip for a good while. Staying chasing is what we always hoped she would end up doing. I said to Darragh (O’Keeffe) going out it would be a fair test of stamina today and it suited her.

“She jumped well and looks a chaser. I’m not sure where we will go now but I’m delighted with today.”