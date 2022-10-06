06 October 2022

Sakheer out of the Dewhurst after unsatisfactory scope test

By NewsChain Sport
Roger Varian’s Mill Reef winner Sakheer will miss the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday following a dirty scope.

Runner-up on his Windsor debut before bolting up on his second start at Haydock, the Zoffany colt successfully stepped up to Group Two level with a dominant display at Newbury last month.

Sakheer was all set to test the water in Group One company this weekend, having been supplemented for the Dewhurst earlier this week at a cost of £35,000, but he will not line up on the Rowley Mile.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Varian said: “Unfortunately Sakheer has scoped dirty this morning ahead of his intended run in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

“This is of course very frustrating and disappointing, and I am very sorry for owners KHK Racing and everyone connected with the horse.

“He will be put away now for the season and we look forward to him returning as a three-year-old.”

