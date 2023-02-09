Saldier strikes gold with smooth victory on chasing bow

Dual Grade One-winning hurdler Saldier made a winning chasing debut at the age of nine for Willie Mullins at Thurles.

Winner of the Galway Hurdle in 2021 off top-weight, he also has a Flat rating of 103.

Injuries have perhaps prevented him reaching the heights which once looked likely, but he showed the fire still burns bright in the Horse & Jockey Beginners Chase, jumping with aplomb for Paul Townend.

He perhaps had to work harder than his starting price of 4-9 may have suggested to see off Solness, but he prevailed by two and a quarter lengths.

“It’s the first time Paul has come in after a beginners’ chase saying that he wanted more jumps!” said Mullins.

“I’ve watched him schooling at home and he just loves it, it lights his fire.

“When he went out in front he was idling and the minute a horse came up behind him, or he saw a fence, he just took off.

“It’s late in the season, but we had to do something with him and we decided to give him a shot at going over fences.

“He’s well able to handle the minimum trip and he loves jumping, so I’d imagine that’s the direction we’ll go.”

He added: “When we bought him we didn’t think of him as a novice chaser, he was a Flat/hurdle horse.

“He’s just had training problems all along and the way the season has panned out, we gave him a few pops over fences a few weeks ago, and he just took to it like a duck to water. It was a bit of a surprise to us, but we’re delighted.”