Sam Brown hits the right note in veterans’ final
Sam Brown swooped late to deny Aye Right in the Unibet Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Warwick.
The event had been rescheduled from Sandown’s abandoned card last Saturday and a field of 14 was stacked with familiar names and fan favourites.
Aye Right has not tasted glory since winning the 2021 Rehearsal Chase but it looked as though he could finally break that barren spell as he jumped the last fence with a marginal lead in the hands of 7lb claimer Dylan Johnston.
However, Sam Brown was hot on his heels and the pair were almost level on landing before settling down for a proper battle on the run to the line.
It was Sam Brown who found most for Jonathan Burke though, with the Anthony Honeyball-trained winner pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear, with a further 12 lengths back to Mill Green in third.
