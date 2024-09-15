Sammy Jo Bell is a Leger Legend again at Doncaster

Sammy Jo Bell confirmed herself the queen of the Graham Lee Vickers.Bet Leger Legends race when landing the Doncaster race for a third time.

The jockey – who also enjoyed success in 2019 and 2022 – was an even more impressive victor as she has overcome an anterior cruciate ligament injury to partake.

As in previous years Bell was riding for her former boss Richard Fahey, who provided the seven-year-old gelding Hartswood for the contest.

Hartswood was a 10-1 chance with Terries Royale and Megan Nicholls were the 3-1 favourites, a status they looked worthy of after streaking to a significant lead some way from home.

It looked a forgone conclusion from there, but Terries Royale began to hang badly to the left, crossing the track until he reached the far rail and losing plenty of ground in the process.

Bell and Hartwood pounced on the opportunity and snatched victory by three-quarters of a length, securing a hat-trick of wins in the event for the retired Flat jockey.

“It’s amazing, and I suppose what makes it extra special for me is riding for Richard because he was a massive part of my career,” said Bell.

“I rang him a couple of weeks ago and he put a horse in for me, it’s amazing really just to be part of the whole day.

“It’s such a good cause, for Graham and the Injured Jockeys Fund. It is fantastic and it’s really special.

“I had no idea who had gone clear but I thought I wasn’t going to get to them, he kept plugging on so that was pretty good.

“It’s always an amazing thrill, nothing’s quite satisfied that, maybe I should quit now I’m ahead!”

The event – which also featured the likes of multiple Group One winner Gerald Mosse and Grand National-winning pilot David Mullins – was made particularly poignant by the attendance of Lee, after whom the race was named this year following the life-changing injuries he sustained in a fall last November.

Bell also understands the value of the Injury Jockeys Fund, for whom the race – the only one of its kind in Britain for ex-professional riders – raises valuable funds, as she has relied on its support when rehabilitating from the ACL rupture she suffered last spring.

She added: “In April last year I fell off, landed on my feet and it just snapped. But I did rehab at Jack Berry House and they were amazing.”