Sandown calling for Felicie Du Maquis

Clive Boultbee-Brooks will go searching for Grade Two glory with his talented mare Felicie Du Maquis, who is set for the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown next month.

A late entrant on the scene, the eight-year-old had a two from five record in the pointing field, but has been ultra-impressive since running under rules – winning both outings over hurdles in fine style.

Having followed in esteemed footsteps by winning the same Warwick race Love Envoi took in 2021 in facile fashion on New Year’s Eve, Felicie Du Maquis will continue to tread the same path taken by Harry Fry’s Cheltenham Festival winner when lining up at Sandown on February 16.

“I think she will go down to Sandown in February for the Grade Two – that’s her target for her next race,” said Boultbee-Brooks. “She should go well, she has not been over-raced.

“She’s one of those who is not the best worker at home but she has the right aptitude once you get her on track and she’s got a really good head on her.

“Her forte should be chasing next season, but she’s obviously taken very well to hurdles. She’s a Saddler Maker so she wants it a bit soft and jumping is her forte.”

With a liking for soft ground, plans for later in the season remain fluid and could include an ambitious jaunt across the Channel.

“What we do with her after Sandown is quite difficult really as she does need a bit of cut in the ground,” continued the owner-trainer, who has enjoyed notable success as a pre-trainer and point-to-point handler before saddling runners under rules.

“If it starts drying up too much, I’m half tempted to take her to Auteuil or something like that.

“She’s doesn’t have the biggest depth of page, but she is one we will breed from anyway. We keep our mares out of racing and breed from them.

“Black type is an absolute goal and would be nice but it is not the be and end all as we’ll probably keep the offspring anyway. I wouldn’t necessarily target the black type and Listed races if it wasn’t the right race for her.

“She’ll definitely go chasing next season. She obviously schools over fences at home and she’s mint.”