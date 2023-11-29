Sandown or Kempton in the mix for Broadway Boy

Impressive Cheltenham scorer Broadway Boy will have his sights raised in his next outing, with connections eyeing either Sandown or Kempton next month for their star staying novice.

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, the five-year-old went into plenty of notebooks when making a low-key fencing bow at Worcester, before performing encouragingly in defeat behind Flooring Porter in October.

Returning to Prestbury Park for Listed action during the November Meeting, he confirmed the promise of his early chasing endeavours with a destructive display, making all as he romped to a 20-length victory over well-regarded stablemate Weveallbeencaught.

The talented young chaser is now in line for a step up in class with Sandown’s Betfair Esher Novices’ Chase on December 8 or a Boxing Day tilt at Kempton’s Grade One Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase both options for his next start.

“He’s come out of Cheltenham amazingly well,” said Willie Twiston-Davies, who in his role as assistant to his father plays a key part in readying Broadway Boy.

“I’m a bit unsure where we are going to run him as the horse will tell me when he’s fresh and well again, but he seems to have come out of Cheltenham brilliantly.

“I suppose we will enter for Sandown on December 8 for the Esher Chase, the Grade Two on Tingle Creek weekend. If not we will probably wait for Kempton and go there.”

Although having one eye on the Cheltenham Festival in March, the Twiston-Davies team are keen to strike while the iron is hot when their talented operator is ready for action, with nothing among the UK staying novice ranks giving connections many sleepless nights.

“There is no rush and the owner Mr Proos is really laid back,” continued Twiston-Davies.

“We’ve obviously got one eye on March, but we realise there is plenty of prize-money and races to be won on this side of the pond at the minute.

“Stay Away Fay was impressive, but I don’t think many will have the improvement Broadway Boy has probably got. He’s only five and already running to a high rating so early on in his career. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.”

Broadway Boy’s Cheltenham victory saw him introduced into the betting for the two staying novice events at the Festival in March and although a shade shorter at a general 16-1 for the longer National Hunt Chase, connections are certain he will be sticking to the three-mile route, with the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase the aim for March.

Twiston-Davies added: “Dad and I had a big discussion about it after he won at Cheltenham. He’s only five now and will be six at the time, so I don’t think we want to be running over four miles and we would like to think he has a bit more class than just being a four-mile slogger at this stage of his career – he’s not slow at all.

“I think he’s a very classy animal and I don’t think we need to be going four miles just yet.”

The younger Twiston-Davies cut a delighted figure after Broadway Boy’s Cheltenham success, racing to the top of the shoot to congratulate winning rider and good friend Tom Bellamy.

And although admitting he should not have favourites, it is clear Broadway Boy holds a special place in the former jockey’s affections having been involved with the horse from the very moment he was purchased for just £22,000.

“I bought him and broke him in and have sort of ridden him every day,” said Twiston-Davies.

“You don’t sort of have favourites but you do get attached to some horses and this is just one of those I’ve been fortunate enough to ride every day and I deal with David Proos the owner very closely.

“It’s more chance than anything, but luckily he has turned into a very nice horse.”