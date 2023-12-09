Sandown passes inspection but conditions being monitored
Sandown’s Betfair Tingle Creek card has passed a morning inspection but with further rain forecast conditions at still being monitored.
Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper felt the course was raceable before the scheduled 7.30am precautionary inspection, however, with up to another six millimetres and possibly more rain still to fall, he will be keeping a close eye on how the course is shaping up.
As well as the Tingle Creek the meeting features the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle, saved from Newcastle’s abandoned meeting last week.
Chepstow inspected for a second time at 8.30am yet despite 20 millimetres of rain since midnight the course was still raceable.
