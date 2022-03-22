Sandrine heading straight for 1000 Guineas

Sandrine will try a mile for the first time when she lines up in the Qipco 1000 Guineas on her seasonal debut.

Last season’s Albany and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes winner is to head straight for the fillies’ Classic at Newmarket on May 1 without a prep run.

If the daughter of Bobby’s Kitten does not stay the trip then trainer Andrew Balding believes she will make a “very smart sprinter”.

“She’s great. She had a lovely winter holiday back at (the owner’s) Lanwades Stud and came back in magnificent condition,” he told Sky Sports Racing.

“She’s really done well over the winter and we’re hopeful she might stay a mile. We’ll find that out in the Guineas. If she doesn’t, she’ll be a very smart sprinter but she’s a horse we’re really looking forward to this year.”

Balding has three possibles for the 2000 Guineas over the Rowley Mile on April 30 at this stage and intends to take Coventry Stakes scorer Berkshire Shadow straight there. However, he will give Imperial Fighter and Hoo Ly Mal the chance to earn their place by running in a Classic trial.

“Berkshire Shadow won the Coventry Stakes last year and ran a very good race at Goodwood, giving weight to Angel Bleu on soft ground which wasn’t ideal for us. That horse subsequently won two Group Ones on soft ground so I think that’s pretty good form,” said Balding.

“Then, bar a blip in the Gimcrack, I thought he ran a good race from a moderate draw in the Dewhurst and hit the line well. He’ll go straight for the Guineas and would have an outside chance.

“Imperial Fighter and Hoo Ly Mal have a similar level of form and are two nice colts. Whether they are up to Classic standard, we’ll find out. Hopefully, they will take in a trial and then we’ll see where we are.”