Sandy Lane option open for Commonwealth contender Cold Case
Cold Case will be handed a Commonwealth Cup berth by Karl Burke after his scintillating victory at Ascot on Wednesday.
The three-year-old son of Showcasing took the Group Three British Racing School 40th Anniversary Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes by a length and a half on his seasonal debut.
Clifford Lee’s mount was always to the fore in the six-furlong event and completed a hat-trick, having already landed two valuable prizes at Doncaster and Redcar at the back-end of last season.
Cold Case could now have a run in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on May 26 – a race the Leyburn yard won last year with El Caballo – before his Group One engagement at Royal Ascot.
Burke said: “We were delighted with that. He is a lovely horse and hopefully we can get him to win at a higher grade as well and get him a stallion’s job with a bit of luck.
“He is a lovely stamp of a horse. I would imagine he will go for the Sandy Lane, then the Commonwealth. If for any reason he doesn’t make the Sandy Lane, he will go straight to the Commonwealth.
“Ascot is not an easy track to make all, but he’s a horse who will stay further and stay seven (furlongs), I think. Certainly he’ll get another 100 yards and he’s an exciting horse for the future.”
