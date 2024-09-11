Sangster has Flight ready for May Hill take-off

The career of Flight could well and truly take off when she heads to Doncaster for the Betfred May Hill Stakes on Thursday.

Ollie Sangster’s youngster had to settle for second when bumping into useful opposition in her first two starts, but there was not a hint of turbulence on her third outing, when she cruised to victory at Sandown in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Connections will now be hoping the sky is the limit as she bids to continue her upwards trajectory stepping up in grade, having always been held in the highest regard by her handler, who has tasted stakes-level success with the likes of Simmering and Celestial Orbit this term.

“We were very happy with her performance at Sandown, it was straightforward enough and she displayed the promise we had been seeing all along,” said Sangster.

“She has come out of the race really well and obviously it’s a quick turnaround and a big step up in company but we have always felt she was a stakes-class filly.

“I think she has earned her shot at this type of race and she has been kind of learning on the job. It’s taken a while for the penny to drop and she’s improved for each run so far.

“I think she will improve again, I think a step up to a mile will also be a bonus. Hopefully she will run a nice race.”

Flight will rematch with Charlie Appleby’s unbeaten hotpot Desert Flower, who accounted for the Manton juvenile on Newmarket’s July course in the summer.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder enhanced her reputation at the same track on her second start and is sure to be a warm order attempting to remain unbeaten.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “Desert Flower won both her starts on the July course well and is going the right way.

“We feel that the step up to a mile here should hopefully bring about some more improvement, which will be needed at this level.

“We have been pleased with her preparation and are looking forward to seeing how she gets on in this company. Like much of the field, we will be a lot wiser after the race.”

Aidan O’Brien holds a strong hand saddling both easy Churchill Stakes scorer January and taking Tipperary maiden winner Ecstatic, who will be the mount of Ryan Moore.

Elsie’s Ruan could land a blow for Yorkshire and provide Gemma Tutty with the biggest success of her career if building on her Sweet Solera third, while Anshoda has already got Goodwood’s Prestige Stakes on her CV and now searches for more group honours.

David Loughnane’s filly confirmed the promise of her shock debut win and Star Stakes second when thriving on the Sussex Downs and having been acquired by Team Valor and Gary Barber prior to her Group Three Goodwood triumph, now tunes up for a trip to the Breeders’ Cup later in the year.

“It looks a more competitive race than Goodwood I would say and the Godolphin horse looks a fairly decent animal, but we will take our chance,” said Loughnane.

“I think she has taken a step forward since Goodwood and the step up to a mile will benefit her and any rain will also help.

“This is our next stepping stone to getting her prepped for the Breeders’ Cup. It’s super to have owners like Team Valor and Gary Barber in the yard, we’ve had a great start to training for them by winning the Prestige and hopefully it can be a long and successful partnership.”