Sangster hopes Simmering can heat up once again at Ascot

Royal Ascot runner-up Simmering returns to the Berkshire track in a bid to go one better in Saturday’s Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot finished a promising third when favourite to make a winning debut at York in the spring and the form could hardly be stronger, with the winner Arabie now a dual Group-race scorer in France and the second and fourth also enjoying success since.

Simmering enhanced her own reputation by finishing second to Fairy Godmother in last month’s Albany Stakes, and the subsequent Duchess of Cambridge Stakes effort of third-placed Heavens Gate, the winner’s stablemate, paints that performance in a good light.

It is perhaps no surprise therefore that prominent owners Al Shaqab Racing have since snapped up Ollie Sangster’s filly and she will be well fancied to open her account at the third attempt at Group Three level this weekend in the hands of Ryan Moore, who takes over in the saddle from Jamie Spencer.

“She has done her final work, Jamie (Spencer) has been in recently and was very happy with her and we’re really looking forward to running her,” said Sangster.

“The form from Ascot has worked out well at Newmarket and the Karl Burke horse who beat her on debut is now a Group Two winner in France. It will be nice to get her back out.”

On the change in colours ahead of Saturday, Sangster added: “We’re very excited to have Sheikh Joaan and the Al Shaqab team in the yard and look forward to training for them. Hopefully we can have some success together.”

Oisin Murphy is looking forward to partnering the Andrew Balding-trained Handcuffed, who is a half-sister to the talented Tactical and carried the royal colours of the King and Queen to a debut victory at Newbury three weeks ago.

“She won nicely at Newbury and was still a little bit babyish and this is a step up in class, but when they win on debut with the pedigree she has, she’s entitled to step up to a Pattern race,” said the former champion jockey.

“I haven’t ridden her since Newbury, but Andrew seems very happy with her.”

Definitive also obliged on her introduction and has her sights raised by Clive Cox, who said: “She won very pleasingly at Haydock first time up and it was a very good display for a first outing.

“It’s a big step and she will come forward hugely for that first run. We liked her going into that race and she did everything really nicely.

“It was her first day away from home and we’ve been thrilled with how she has come back, hence the reason we are taking this step.”

Newmarket scorer Mandurah is a third once-raced winner in the mix for Simon and Ed Crisford, while Ralph Beckett saddles the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes sixth Tales Of The Heart.