Sangster hoping Flight can take off in Oh So Sharp

Ollie Sangster is confident the runway is clear for Flight to play a starring role in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The daughter of Siyouni bumped into smart operators Flaming Stone and Fillies’ Mile hope Desert Flower before opening her account in style at Sandown, a result that propelled her into Group company at Doncaster last month.

Desert Flower again proved a thorn in her side in the May Hill Stakes as Flight tired late on over a mile on Town Moor.

However, she now drops back to seven furlongs, with her handler hopeful his filly can jet her way to the head of proceedings on the Rowley Mile.

“She ran very well in the May Hill and travelled very strongly, she just didn’t see out the race as she got left out in front for quite a while,” said Sangster.

“The drop back to seven furlongs will suit, she’s obviously the highest-rated filly in the race and we expect her to run a nice race.

“I think it looks like a nice spot for her, there’s a filly of Ralph Beckett’s in there who could be a very talented filly, but we’re happy with how our filly is doing.”

As identified by Sangster, Ralph Beckett’s Cathedral appears a youngster of untold potential judged by the way the €800,000 purchase sauntered to victory at Lingfield on debut.

The Amo Racing-owned daughter of Too Darn Hot is the likely favourite for this Group Three event on just her second start, while also testing their mettle in deeper waters is William Haggas’ First Instinct who has shown a good attitude to win both outings so far.

The Somerville Lodge inmate will be partnered by Tom Marquand, who has been pleased with what he has seen so far from his mount.

He said: “She did very well to win at Nottingham and went for another educational run. She did well to get up late and then she went to Haydock and did the same, which is hard when you’ve only had one run and are carrying a penalty.

“I thought she did very well to go and run down the (Richard) Fahey horse (Stormy Impact) and I was impressed with her.”

He went on: “She deserves her step up to this, it’s kind of the natural route of progression and hopefully she stands up to the test.

“I’ve only sat on her on track and got the perfect impression of her, she has showed a lot of speed and a real nice attitude so she’s stepping into Group company for the right reasons.”

Carrying a similar profile to First Instinct is Charlie Appleby’s Magical Trail, who made a winning debut on Newmarket’s July course in the summer before successfully dropping back in trip under a penalty at Kempton.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: “Magical Trail has progressed nicely with her first two starts and we feel that the return to seven furlongs is going to suit.

“We are hoping she can be a live contender, although it’s her first step into Pattern company and we will be wiser afterwards.”

Appleby and Godolphin also have the leading contenders for both the Group Two Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes and the Group Three Newmarket Pony Academy Pride Stakes.

In the former race they are represented by Noble Dynasty, who has not been seen since disappointing at Goodwood in July but has strong prior form over this track and trip.

“Noble Dynasty is in great order and we know that he likes this course and distance,” Appleby said.

“He fluffed the start in the Lennox Stakes on his most recent appearance but should be a major player at this level judged on his Criterion Stakes win.”

Dance Sequence is the stable’s hope in the Pride Stakes, another who looks to bounce back having finished last in the Prix de Diane after previously coming home second in the Oaks.

Appleby added: “Dance Sequence disappointed in the Prix de Diane and we gave her a nice break afterwards. She goes into this in great shape.”