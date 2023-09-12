Sangster maps out Rockfel target for Shuwari

Ollie Sangster’s Star Stakes heroine Shuwari is on course for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes having seen the form of her Sandown success franked in Ireland this weekend.

The daughter of New Bay is unbeaten in two starts and following a taking victory at Newbury on debut, advertised her top-class potential by scooping Listed honours at the Esher track.

Having started slowly on that occasion, she made stylish progress throughout the contest before edging out Karl Burke’s Fallen Angel by half a length in the closing stages.

That rival has given the form a boost by winning both the Sweet Solera Stakes and the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes in impressive fashion and having missed out on an intended outing at Goodwood in the Prestige Stakes, Shuwari is now being prepared for Group Two action at Newmarket later this month.

“She’s fine and she is hopefully going to run in the Rockfel in a couple of weeks,” said Sangster.

“It’s always nice to have a nice form boost and that looks a fair filly there.

“Shuwari is all spot on and all on track for September 29.”

Another unbeaten prospect housed at Sangster’s historic Manton base is Per Contra, who has made a real impression in his first two outings.

The Wathnan Racing-owned colt did hold an entry for both Haydock’s Ascendant Stakes and this weekend’s Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, but his handler will wait a bit longer before next unleashing the talented son of Footstepsinthesand, with the Group Three Emirates Autumn Stakes (October 14) a possible option.

“He was in at Haydock, but the ground was a bit fast,” explained Sangster.

“He’s not going to be running in the Champagne Stakes this weekend and I’m going to step him up to a mile next and just take our time with him.

“Probably something like the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket.”