Saturday’s scheduled morning fixture at Lingfield moved back

Lingfield’s all-weather meeting on Saturday has been put back by over two hours with doubts surrounding the meetings on turf.

What was the scheduled second day of the Winter Million weekend was scheduled to begin at 10.10am, but it will now take place at 12.15, subject to any divisions.

The first day of Lingfield’s Winter Million Festival on Friday was cancelled on Wednesday morning due to a frozen track.

Despite covering the whole course with fleece last Saturday, there are frozen areas under the covers and with temperatures not forecast to rise sufficiently before the meeting, the seven-race card has been cancelled.

Clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said: “We’re really gutted that we’ve had to abandon Friday’s card, but with the lower than expected temperatures that we saw on Monday night of minus 7C, followed by last night’s frost of minus 1C, we do still have frost under the fleece.

“Tonight we could get down to minus 6C and on Thursday night we’re due to go down to minus 5C, so looking at that forecast, I don’t see there being sufficient improvement ahead of Friday.”

The final day of the Winter Million meeting on Sunday will now be further enhanced, with the British Horseracing Authority announcing the Grade Two Download The Racing App Lightning Novices’ Chase will be rescheduled for then, with original entries standing but new declarations to be made on Friday morning.

Wethered added: “Looking at the forecast, it looks to improve for Saturday and Sunday’s racing, with positive temperatures coming through Saturday itself and we’re forecast to be plus 3C overnight from Saturday into Sunday.

“We’re delighted that we’ve been able to move the Lightning to Sunday’s card.”

Friday’s card at Market Rasen is subject to a precautionary check at noon on Thursday, but Wednesday’s Southwell jumps fixture did get the go-ahead following a morning check.

Saturday’s feature Clarence House Chase card hangs in the balance at Ascot.

An update released on social media read: “The track is currently frozen in places under the covers in the shaded areas of the racecourse.

“This is an improvement on yesterday morning but the forecast indicates a more severe forecast over the next two nights with temperatures due to drop as low as minus 5C.

“The forecast beyond that remains conflicting with the possibility of milder conditions arriving. We will continue to monitor and update as we get closer to raceday.”

Officials at Taunton have announced an inspection for noon on Friday ahead of Saturday’s fixture, with the track currently unraceable and further frost forecast for the next two nights.

Thursday’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been called off, with the card transferred to January 24 as the track is frozen.