Save A Forest hoping to sample Chalice glory

Cazoo Oaks fourth Save A Forest has her sights lowered in the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Successful on her first two starts of the season at Wolverhampton and Windsor, Roger Varian’s filly was only narrowly denied her hat-trick in the Lingfield Oaks Trial – earning herself a shot at Classic glory.

While ultimately unable to land a blow at Epsom, Save A Forest was not disgraced behind the brilliant winner Snowfall and drops to Listed class for this weekend’s feature event on the July Course.

Varian said: “Save A Forest is a lovely filly who has improved with every start. She comes out well at the weights on Saturday and looks to have a decent chance.

“Her run in the Oaks was very good. There should be more to come from her in the second half of the summer into the autumn and hopefully the Chalice Stakes can be a good springboard into those backend races.

“She is a little lazy with her way of running so we have put the cheekpieces on to help her travel better in the early part of her races. There is no questioning her attitude at the end of a race – she is very game.

“She is very laid-back in the mornings and you wouldn’t know she was there, but it is about the afternoons and not the mornings and she produces in the afternoon.

“She is a filly who is thriving physically and at this time of year that is a good thing.”

Ralph Beckett’s unbeaten filly Yesyes and Frankel’s full-sister Chiasma, trained by John and Thady Gosden, both carry the colours of the late Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte team.

Thady Gosden said: “It’s a good renewal of the race and some of the fillies in there have got some strong form by their names.

“Chiasma won last time out, which was important for her and for Juddmonte. Now we hope to get some black type next to her name with a pedigree like hers.

“She was beaten by a smart filly on soft ground at Goodwood over a mile and a quarter and she showed improvement for the step up to a mile and a half last time.

“If the ground is faster it won’t be a worry, although it is due to rain and she has already run on soft ground. She shows a great attitude at home and enjoys her work.”

Beckett expects the track to suit Haydock and Lingfield scorer Yesyes.

“She has had a lovely introduction to her career on the racecourse, winning both of her starts,” said the trainer.

“The mile and a half on the July Course should suit her really well, particularly as they have a drop of rain forecast. Her first run has been given a boost and it is lovely form.

“We’ve had to be patient with her as she was slow to come to hand. Last year she was a big filly and was simply not ready to race.”

Charlie Appleby is confident Sayyida can put her assured stamina to good use, after victories on the Rowley Mile and most recently over course and distance.

He said: “She goes into the race on the back of a couple of nice wins there, including over course and distance last time out.

“We will be slightly on weather watch as we would like a bit of rain as it was quick enough there on her last start.

“It is her first chance to step up into black-type company. We are pleased with her preparation and the one thing she does is stay well.”

Andrew Balding is another hoping plenty of rain arrives at the track to allow Italian Oaks fifth Invite to make a positive impact on her stable debut.

“She is new to us but she ran a good race in the Italian Oaks. She really needs the rain to come to be seen at her best and participate,” said Balding.

“We’ve not had her long but she seems settled and relaxed. I hope she would stay this trip as she has shaped like a stayer in her previous runs, from what I’ve seen.”