Savethelastdance and Bluestocking face Yorkshire Oaks rematch
Savethelastdance and Bluestocking will renew rivalry at York on Thursday with the pair among 10 fillies declared for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.
Aidan O’Brien’s Savethelastdance ground out a half-length win over the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking in an attritional renewal of the Irish Oaks at the Curragh a month ago.
The rematch is set to take place on far less demanding ground on the Knavesmire though and there is little between the duo in the market.
Al Husn bids for back-to-back Group One wins for Roger Varian after causing a minor upset in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, while Karl Burke fires a twin assault, with Lancashire Oaks heroine Poptronic joined by her stablemate Novakai, who dominated a Listed contest at Newmarket on her latest outing.
John and Thady Gosden will be hoping Free Wind can bounce back to her best after floundering in the Goodwood mud three weeks ago and Rosscarbery is an interesting contender for Paddy Twomey after chasing home Emily Dickinson in the Curragh Cup.
O’Brien’s second string Warm Heart, the William Haggas-trained Sea Silk Road and Stay Alert from Hughie Morrison’s yard complete the quality field.
Day two of the Ebor Festival gets under way with the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, for which nine juvenile fillies are set to go to post.
Relief Rally is a major contender for the Haggas team after running away with the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, while O’Brien runs Cherry Blossom, who could hardly have been more impressive when opening her account at the second attempt at the Curragh.
Star Of Mystery (Charlie Appleby) and Beautiful Diamond (Burke) also feature.
