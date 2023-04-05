Savethelastdance shows off winning moves at Leopardstown

Savethelastdance halved in price for the Oaks after a determined success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Leopardstown.

The daughter of Galileo was sent off the outsider of three Aidan O’Brien contenders at 20-1 but had clearly learnt a bit from her sole start at two, as she was not long in getting to a share of the lead before striding on with seven furlongs to run.

Ryan Moore was never far away on Boogie Woogie but could not get past the Wayne Lordan-ridden leader, and neither could Dermot Weld’s even-money favourite Azazat, who looked to have every chance from two out but failed to the extra gear that might have been expected.

“She had a nice run last year and obviously she handled the ground well and she stays well,” said O’Brien of his charge, whose American Grade One-winning dam Daddys Lil Darling went to Enable’s Oaks only to be withdrawn after bolting to the start when Epsom was hit by a thunderstorm.

“We were delighted with the second filly, we thought she’d win. Ryan said he followed her but every time he went to her, she found more.

“You are never sure about that ground until you run in it.

“Dermot thought his filly was good and so did Joseph (O’Brien, trainer of fourth home Star Galaxy) so I’d say it was a decent race.

“She’ll go into a trial now and she’ll get further.”

O’Brien and Lordan wasted no time in doubling up, as The Prairie (7-2) took the Aparto Student (C & G) Maiden.

Like Savethelastdance seen just once as a juvenile, the Galileo colt sat not far off the pace set by stablemate Duke Cador and while he needed every yard of the 10 furlongs to get on top he was a cosy enough winner at the line.

Paddy Power were impressed by both Ballydoyle winners, with Savethelastdance 33-1 for the Oaks and The Prairie 25-1 for the Derby.

“He had a nice run in Killarney last year,” said O’Brien.

“He’s bred to get a mile and a half. Wayne had a lovely position on him, Seamus (Heffernan) went an even gallop in front and he picked up and galloped home. Wayne liked him loads so that was good.

“He got a mile and a quarter very well there in heavy ground and he’s obviously going to get a mile and a half well. He’s a horse to look forward to.

“Seamus was delighted with his horse (Duke Cador) and said to maybe ride him a bit more patient the next day as when he got there he was waiting.

“Ryan’s horse (The Black Tiger) pulled a muscle in his hind quarters, maybe at the two marker. We’ll give him a bit of time off and hopefully he’ll be OK.”