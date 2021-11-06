Sceau Royal out on his own as three-time Elite hero

Sceau Royal became the first horse to win the Unibet Elite Hurdle for a third time when scooting home in the Grade Two at Wincanton

Alan King’s admirable performer scampered clear on the run-in to add this year’s renewal to his previous wins in 2016 and 12 months ago.

The 4-5 favourite crossed the line five and a half lengths to the good from Teqany in the hands of Daryl Jacob, his task having been made easier by the late withdrawal of Goshen – for whom the ground was too quick.

Sole Pretender took the six runners along in the early stages, with Christopher Wood and Teqany close up. Sceau Royal was always travelling well and took closer order before leading at the final flight and winning as he liked.

King said: “He does all the talking. I don’t have to say much – I think he is a superstar. He has won it as a four year-old, eight-year-old and nine-year-old. I said ‘what the hell was I doing in between?’ – but I was novice chasing.

“He is as good as ever, and I’m convinced he is slightly better. His homework is much better than it was two years ago. We know how to train him now, and he is in such a great place.

“Daryl said he couldn’t have gone any quicker early on, but the one thing he does do is get the trip well. I’ve been saying for two years we will go two and a half with him, but I don’t think we will do that.”

Looking at future targets, King added: “We will speak to Anthony Bromley (racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede), but one thing we won’t do is go right-handed with him over a fence – today he has gone a little bit left, but you can get away with that over hurdles.

“The Fighting Fifth and International at Cheltenham are possible.”

King had earlier enjoyed a one-two when Wynn House (100-30) made a winning return to action, getting the better of stablemate Hotter Than Hell by three-quarters of a length in the Richard Barber Memorial Mares’ Handicap Hurdle under Tom Cannon.

Trainer Alan King had a double on the card at Wincanton (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’ve always thought she was very good. She seems to have grown a fair bit and developed through the summer,” said the Barbury Castle handler.

“She probably wants to go up in trip, because the extended two miles five around here on good ground is sharp enough, but she has seen it out well.”

Jordan Nailor enjoyed the biggest success of his career when springing a 40-1 surprise on Rocco in the 60th Badger Beer Handicap Chase.

The 3lb-claiming conditional brought Nigel Twiston-Davies’ winner through to lead at the second-last fence.

The eight-year-old saw off the challenge of Potterman by two and a quarter lengths to confine King’s charge to runner-up spot in this race for the second successive year.

The first two drew six lengths clear of Hurricane Harvey, with the latter’s fellow joint-favourite Cap Du Nord fourth. There was a sad postscript to the race when it was confirmed Storm Home suffered a fatal fall at the second last.

Of Rocco’s victory, Nailor said: “I had a nice winner over hurdles last season, but to come back early in the season and have another big winner means a lot.

“I’ve ridden in the race a few times, and the thing I’ve learnt is you have to go quick early to get a nice position – otherwise you get shuffled back, but he got the position we wanted and he jumped fantastic, which really helped.

He jumps brilliantly, so everything panned out brilliantly

“He had a light enough weight on his back, and the ground was good – which is what he wants. It’s a good jumping test around here, and he jumps brilliantly, so everything panned out brilliantly.

“The Grade Three (handicap at Sandown in March, on Beauport) was my first big winner, so that meant a lot. But this is a race I’ve ridden in a few times – and I thought I’d love to win it and I have now, so there are no complaints.

“He is a bit in and out, but when he performs like that he is a nice horse. This is my first winner since dislocating my thumb in September, so it is good to get a winner like this.”

Jockey Charlie Hammond also had his best win to date when scoring on Captain Tom Cat in the Grade Two John Romans Park Homes ‘Rising Stars’ Novices’ Chase.

The 6-4 chance, trained by Richard Newland, put in a good round of jumping and got the better of the odds-on favourite Mick Pastor by two and a quarter lengths.

Hammond said: “That’s by far my biggest winner. I won the Sefton last year, but to come here and win a Grade Two is lovely. The boss (Newland) has been good to put me up today, so things are going well.

“We missed the odd one down the back but we were almost between strides and I was just trying to quicken up then. He has been very clever and got me out of trouble – and over the last three when I needed him, he was really good.

“It was a lovely jumping performance, and he stayed it out well, and that is probably won us the race. He is a big athletic sort that was a cheap buy, but the boss has done a real good job with him.”