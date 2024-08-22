Scenic view is a Galtres delight for Ed Walker

Scenic was in a class of her own as she blitzed the field to claim the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes for Ed Walker at York.

The four-year-old was at ease under the hands of three-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy, slotted in second from last for much of the mile-and-a-half contest on the Knavesmire.

Murphy continued to bide his time on the daughter of Lope De Vega, as he slowly crept up on the field, who were already off the bridle with three furlongs remaining.

Scenic joined Karmology, who took up the favouritism tag at 7-4 after the leading duo of Simon and Ed Crisford’s Fairy Glen and the William Haggas-trained Sea Just In Time were declared non-runners in the morning, at the front at the two-furlong pole as they jostled for supremacy.

However, she showed a tremendous turn of foot in the closing stages to streak clear of Karl Burke’s charge to complete a three-and-three-quarter-length success at the price of 8-1.

The result completed a black-type double on the day for Walker, who had won the Group Two Sky Bet Lowther Stakes with Celandine in the opening race.

Walker said: “It took us 10 races to win one with her eventually, but there were always excuses as to why it wasn’t happening.

“She stays very well and the race panned out perfectly for her today, Oisin gave her a peach of a ride and I think she just outstayed them really.

“Last time over further she probably should have won but got to the front too early, she took Saffie (Osborne) there too soon and just pricked her ears. She was beaten in a novice making the running, she doesn’t do a lot in front.

“It’s fantastic for David and Sue Ward who are big supporters and obviously had Starman with us. It’s a really big result.

“Oisin rode her in this last year and was pretty cross with himself so he kept it really smooth today.

“We’ll think of the Park Hill but we might have a look at the Prix Royallieu as she probably won’t stay in training next year, David and Sue like to breed.”