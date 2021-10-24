error code: 1003
24 October 2021

Scope strikes for Beckett and Hornby in Prix Royal-Oak

24 October 2021

Scope capped a brilliant weekend in France for Ralph Beckett with the trainer’s second Group One victory in as many days, in the Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp.

Beckett sent Angel Bleu from his Hampshire yard for a successful raid on the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud on Saturday, and completed his cross-Channel one-two at the highest level as jockey Rob Hornby won his first Group One on his maiden visit to ParisLongchamp.

Scope was continuing the recent trend of three-year-old pre-eminence in this race – also known as the French St Leger, but open to older horses too.

The Teofilo colt was also a third consecutive British-trained winner of the Royal-Oak, following subsequent Gold Cup hero Subjectivist 12 months ago and Technician in 2019.

Hornby bided his time on the 5-1 winner as habitual front-runner Alkuin set the pace, closely attended by Irish hope Zero Ten – who led into the straight.

But as the pack closed, Scope showed fine acceleration as well as stamina for this trip in rain-softened ground, moving to the lead a furlong out and holding off the challenge of Skazino by a length – with another three and a half lengths back to Glycon in third.

