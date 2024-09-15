Scorthy Champ floors Henri Matisse in National surprise

Scorthy Champ inflicted a shock defeat on the previously unbeaten Henri Matisse in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Henri Matisse had won each of his three previous starts for Aidan O’Brien, completing his hat-trick with a clear-cut victory in the Group Two Futurity Stakes over this course and distance three weeks ago despite jinking close to the finish.

The Wootton Bassett colt was the 5-6 favourite to make it four from four on his Group One debut, but his wayward tendencies were again in evidence and this time he did not get away with it.

Having made a winning debut at Leopardstown in mid-May, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Scorthy Champ made late headway to finish third in the Futurity after a tardy start and was a 12-1 shot for the rematch.

Dylan Browne McMonagle’s mount broke smarter this time around and after being produced to lead, he stayed straight and true, whereas Henri Matisse wandered left and right when coming under pressure and was three-quarters of a length behind at the line.

Hugo Palmer’s British raider Seagulls Eleven shaped with plenty of promise in third.

“It’s a special day. I’m really happy with the horse and it was a fantastic ride from Dylan,” said the winning trainer.

“He had a really good debut and the form of that maiden worked out really well. He came back here the last day off a lay-off and we knew whatever happened that we were going to be better after the run.

“I’m not saying we’d thought we’d win today but we thought we’d run a big race and I thought he was very impressive. Dylan said he idled in front and he’s a top notcher.”

He could go for the Lagardere or the Breeders' Cup

O’Brien, who also saddled the fourth-placed Cowardofthecounty, added: “They are two high-class colts, but this guy (Scorthy Champ) probably has a little bit of brilliance about him.

“I was very happy with Cowardofthecounty’s run too. He didn’t get the run of things and I think he’s going to be better than we saw today.”

On whether Scorthy Champ will run again this year, he said: “I don’t know but if I was to guess I’d say we probably would.

“He had a mid-season break, not by choice as he had a little hold up after his debut, so I’d say we probably will see him again this year somewhere.

“I see him more as a miler, so I suppose he could go for the Lagardere or the Breeders’ Cup.”

O’Brien senior felt Henri Matisse had not lost much in defeat.

“He’s a baby still. When he got there the last day he jinked and he did the same today. He’s still mentally immature, probably physically mature but mentally immature,” he said.

“I knew Joseph fancied the winner and it was probably a good race.”