Scott facing Dashel Drasher puzzle

Jeremy Scott was delighted with Dashel Drasher following his second to Noble Yeats in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree – but is now left scratching his head over where to go next.

The nine-year-old, who is a Grade One winner over an intermediate trip, was trying three miles for the first time when lining up on Merseyside. Having raced up with the pace alongside Ahoy Senor throughout, he proved his stamina by keeping on gamely for a silver medal once headed by the ever-improving Grand National winner.

Now Scott is trying to identify the ideal target for the Christmas period and having won over hurdles on his reappearance, a switch to the smaller obstacles is not out of the question with the handler believing it helps keep his stable star sharp.

“He’s come out of the race absolutely fine and he ran a brilliant race – I was really chuffed with him,” said Scott.

“It looked like he stayed, just the other one (Noble Yeats) came flying past before we could react really. But we were thrilled with him.

“It gives you a bit of a headscratcher where we go next really. He’s still in the Long Walk Hurdle (Ascot, December 17), which is probably going to come too soon, and he could go to the Relkeel (Cheltenham, January 1).

“It would be a nice to find him a race over Christmas, but it there isn’t an obvious one unless you went for the King George (Kempton, December 26) which I’m not sure would suit really.

“There wasn’t anything that stood out particularly, but a lot will obviously also depend on the weather.”

On a move back to hurdles, Scott added: “He almost thrives on mixing it up a little bit I think, if anything his fencing improves having run over hurdles and vice versa.

“It’s nice having the option of doing either and I think he could still be nicely handicapped over hurdles. He’s off 152 over hurdles, so you wouldn’t be totally afraid to run him in a handicap.”