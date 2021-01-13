Scott plots light campaign for Sizable Sam
Jeremy Scott will give Sizable Sam a maximum of two more races over hurdles this season before putting him away to go novice chasing next term.
The Somerset trainer plans to step his bright recruit up to three miles in either the Betfair Bet In-Play Handicap Hurdle at Newbury on February 13 or the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock a week later.
Scott is giving Sizable Sam time to recover from a second win in a row at Wincanton on Saturday, when the Black Sam Bellamy gelding outpointed Oneupmanship by half a length over two miles five and a half furlongs.
“He’s grand, as good as gold. I’m very happy with him,” said Scott.
“He has a couple of options. There’s a handicap at Newbury the middle of next month and a three-mile graded race at Haydock. That would be another possibility.
“We’ll know in a week or two how he’s really come out of it.
“He’s an adequate hurdler, but I’d like to think over a fence he’d be more exciting again.
“The plan is for him to go chasing next year. If we got two runs out of him that would be the maximum for the rest of this season.”