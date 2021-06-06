Scott targeting Britannia run with George Peabody

George Scott is hopeful the promising George Peabody will make the cut for the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot later in the month.

The three-year-old was impressive in winning both of his two starts this season, beginning his campaign with victory in a seven-furlong novice at Doncaster before going on to score over a mile at Thirsk.

Those performances have earned the gelding an official rating of 89, a mark that may leave him on the cusp of qualification for the one-mile Ascot handicap.

“Since he won at Doncaster, the plan has always been to try to end up in the Britannia,” Scott said.

“It’s been the plan since then, I’ve been very pleased with his training and he’s a very uncomplicated horse. We’re just really praying now that we sneak in off the bottom.

“By winning at Thirsk, we found ourselves right on the periphery of where you need to be to get into the Britannia on 89.”

Royal Ascot’s extended 2020 programme of races included a 10-furlong handicap for three-year-olds, the Golden Gates Stakes, a race that has been retained this season and Scott thinks some possible Britannia entrants might also be considered for that race.

“I guess with the additional 10-furlong three-year-old handicap, that could slightly go in our favour as I would imagine a few horses would be multiple-entered in the two races,” Scott explained.

“I’m very pleased with him and excited about the prospect of running him in a race like that – I’m just really hoping we will get in as he’s going to be right on the borderline.”

The bay encountered good and good to firm ground on his two victories, though his trainer is confident he would perform on all conditions bar soft.

“The only thing that would worry me would be soft ground,” he said.

“But looking at the long-term weather forecast, it does seem unlikely that we’re going to get that, though we do live in England so you’re never sure.

“He’d certainly appreciate faster ground, but he’s a versatile horse, he’s easy to train and he’s very much on target for Ascot.

“He’s a rider’s dream, you can have him where you like and he’ll drop his head and relax for you.

“I’m very pleased with him. He’s a smart horse with plenty of progression left in him and I still feel like he could be very well treated off his opening handicap mark.”