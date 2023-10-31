Scudamore ‘almost certain’ Ahoy Senor will contest Charlie Hall

Ahoy Senor and Dashel Drasher appear unlikely to clash at Wetherby on Saturday, with the former being readied for the Charlie Hall Chase and the latter instead set to run over hurdles on the undercard.

Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor disappointed as a hot favourite for last year’s Charlie Hall, trailing home last of five runners behind Bravemansgame.

The eight-year-old did, though, show his true colours in the second half of the season – winning the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January before rounding off his campaign with a runner-up finish behind Shishkin in the Aintree Bowl.

Ahoy Senor is entered in both the bet365 Charlie Hall and the bet365 Hurdle in West Yorkshire this weekend, but Russell’s partner and assistant Peter Scudamore said on Tuesday morning: “I’m almost certain that Ahoy Senor will go for the chase.

“He seems OK, we’re happy enough with him.”

Ahoy Senor could again clash with Bravemansgame in Wetherby’s feature event, although the latter’s trainer Paul Nicholls will not make a final decision on his participation until later in the week.

Dashel Drasher also holds a Charlie Hall engagement, but his trainer Jeremy Scott is leaning towards running over the smaller obstacles at this stage.

He said: “On the face of it, the hurdle looks an easier race, but we’ll see which way Ahoy Senor goes and if Bravemansgame runs at Haydock (Betfair Chase) instead.

“We’ve just been discussing it; are we better over fences or over hurdles? It’s an interesting question really.

“I think we’ll bide our time and see what everybody else is doing and try to work it out, but I think in principle the most likely race, I would imagine, would be the hurdle.”