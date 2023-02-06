Scudamore happy to tackle ‘vastly impressive’ Galopin with Ahoy Senor

Peter Scudamore admits he was “vastly impressed” by Galopin Des Champs’ success at Leopardstown on Saturday, yet says the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is not a formality for Willie Mullins’ star chaser.

The Audrey Turley-owned seven-year-old won his fifth chase in six starts, powering to an eight-length victory over Stattler in the three-mile Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup and cemented his place at the top of the betting for the English equivalent on March 17.

Eight-time champion jockey Scudamore, assistant and partner to Lucinda Russell who trains Gold Cup contender Ahoy Senor, feels it will be a competitive renewal this year and far from a Mullins benefit.

“I’d be very pleased if he was mine,” Scudamore said of Galopin Des Champs. “He has done it very well. But you can’t be afraid of one horse.

“When you look at the whole thing (Cheltenham), you can’t see any absolute certainties.

“You can be wrong, but the major races look like they are races at the moment. It is a race, the Gold Cup – it is not going to be a gallop round at the moment.”

Galopin Des Champs is now as short as 5-4 to win the extended three-and-a-quarter-mile event, a trip he has yet to tackle.

Winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the Festival in 2021, he fell when favourite for the Turners’ Novices’ Chase on his return to Prestbury Park last March.

He has subsequently captured three consecutive Grade One chases in Ireland and has looked better with experience.

Of his latest win, Scudamore added: “He settled and travelled well, so I was vastly impressed.”

However, Scudamore insists the British challenge for the Gold Cup should not be overlooked.

“The one I think who is rather forgotten is Bravemansgame, because his form looks as good as anything,” said Scudamore of the Paul Nicholls-trained King George VI Chase winner.

“I think it is a good Gold Cup. When you are stood outside sometimes, you can look at the race and say it looks bad, but when you are involved with them, you realise they are good.”

Ahoy Senor, who was fifth to Bravemansgame at Kempton on Boxing Day before bouncing back to defeat Sounds Russian in the Grade Two Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham, is a best-priced 12-1 shot for the Gold Cup and will head straight there.

Scudamore added: “Ahoy is fine. He came out of his race really well. He hasn’t really started working too much, he’s just been hacking about at the moment and we’ll build up again from there. I feel we go with hope.”