Scudamore issues positive bulletin on jockey Conner McCann

Conditional jockey Conner McCann, who was taken to hospital after a heavy fall at Kelso on Saturday, expects to be sidelined for some time but his injuries are “better than first feared”, according to Peter Scudamore.

McCann, 18, required medical attention after the Lucinda Russell-trained Diamond State fell at the second flight in the two-mile-and-five-furlong handicap hurdle.

While an air ambulance was called, after being fully assessed, he was taken to hospital by road.

Peter Scudamore, Russell’s partner and assistant, said on Sunday morning: “I believe Conner is better than we first thought.

“We thought initially he may have broken his legs, but he has a cracked vertebra and some cracked ribs, and a cut on his head.

“He was texting his girlfriend last night, so he must have been compos mentis and OK to do that. I think it is better than we first feared.

“He is in hospital in Edinburgh, so when we are allowed, we will go and see him.

“Everybody was worried. We feared the worst.

“It is looking better, but it is still serious and he will be out of action for some time I should think, but at least he is telling us what the injuries are and all we can do is hope that he makes a speedy recovery.”

Diamond State gave former Flat rider McCann his first ride over jumps at Musselburgh in November.

The talented youngster has four wins from just 13 rides over jumps and had just returned to action the previous day at Musselburgh having been out injured since January.