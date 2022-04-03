Scudamore thrilled to strike Grade Two gold with Do Your Job

Michael Scudamore has plenty to look forward to with Do Your Job after the gelding provided him with his first Grade Two success as a trainer on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was a five-length winner of the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase, beating Donald McCain’s Minella Drama after starting as the 11-8 favourite under jockey Richard Patrick.

An assured round of jumping left the bay poised to mount a challenge five fences from home, after which he comfortably gained ground and was unchallenged when crossing the line in front.

The victory followed a half-length win when stepping up in trip at Newcastle last time out and a pair of second-placed efforts in the Wayward Lad at Kempton and the Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster.

“I was really pleased with him,” Scudamore said.

Do Your Job in action at Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Wire)

“I felt like he did everything right, for the first time this season he seemed to put everything together.

“He jumped and travelled really well, the step up to two and a half (miles) seems to have really helped in his last two starts.”

Do Your Job’s jumping was particularly polished at Ayr, something he has shown Scudamore at home when schooling but has not always replicated on the racecourse.

“That’s how he’s always schooled at home and for some reason he just hadn’t quite transferred it on to the track,” the trainer said.

“Whether it was because he was going over two miles and it was all just happening a bit quick for him, I don’t know.

“It’s strange because he showed more than enough speed as a two-mile novice hurdler.

“Yesterday he certainly didn’t waste a lot of time in the air, he was very quick and accurate with his jumping and that was a major asset for him.”

Scudamore had previously enjoyed Grade Three triumphs in the Welsh Grand National and the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival with Monbeg Dude and Next Sensation respectively, but was thrilled to strike at an even higher level.

“I’ve been lucky with Welsh Nationals and Grand Annuals, but to win a Grade Two like that was just fantastic for everybody,” he said.

“It’s great for Richard (Patrick) as well, he is such a major part of everything that we do, we were really pleased for everybody.”

Do Your Job during his hurdling career (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Do Your Job holds an entry for the Grade One Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree on Thursday but is unlikely to take his place in the race, with Scudamore predicting that a summer holiday is a more likely next step now the season is nearing its conclusion.

“There are no plans at the moment, he’s in at Aintree on Thursday but I can’t see him going there now,” he said.

“I think that’ll probably be it for the season, but we’ve yet to have a sit down and see where we go with him.”