Sea Just In Time looks poised for Goodwood on Saturday

Sea Just In Time is in line to back up the impression she created on her Newmarket debut by way of the William Hill Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

The Sea The Stars filly is from the famous Time Charter family and looked booked for big things when bolting up by almost five lengths on her debut at the Guineas meeting.

Haggas resisted the temptation to rush her and prepare her for the Oaks and will instead keep her to calmer waters in Listed company, with options like the Ribblesdale and Irish Oaks potentially down the line.

“I think she’ll run. She’ll either run this weekend or at Goodwood’s next meeting (in the Agnes Keyser Stakes),” said Haggas.

“She’s a pretty nice filly so I think we’ll run. She’s just not quite thriving yet, she doesn’t really look much different from Newmarket and I don’t want to set her back.

“I’m not too worried about the ground or anything and I think she’s pretty good.

“I just don’t want to set her back, but she’s got to run some time if we want to start looking at a higher grade. You know me, I’m never in a rush, it’s no bad thing.

“Chorus will run if Sea Just In Time doesn’t.”

Haggas will also be represented in the colts’ race, the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes by Space Legend.

“Space Legend is quite a nice horse in the Cocked Hat as well, he won’t be last. He won nicely at Leicester,” he said.