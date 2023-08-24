Sea Theme hints at bright future with Galtres Strike
William Haggas’ Sea Theme was a determined winner of the Listed British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes at York.
The Sea The Stars filly, who was the 5-2 favourite, won a Doncaster novice by a good margin last time out and showed plenty of tenacity to follow that win up with another when coming home a head to the good.
Ridden by Tom Marquand, she chased down the leading horse, Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Climate Friendly, and held off some fast finishers to take the valuable Knavesmire prize.
Haggas said: “Tom said she doesn’t know what she’s doing yet. A horse got away and he was just trying to gather her up so it’s very good she’s won
“She’s a tough filly, she’s done well to win as she’s pretty inexperienced. She battled hard and she’s clearly got ability.”
There are Group-race options under consideration now, with the filly proven on conditions near both ends of the spectrum.
“She’s had a race today, there were no prisoners taken there. It could possibly be Park Hill (Doncaster) if she’s all right. Champions Day? I don’t know, that’s a big step up.
“I always felt she wanted top of the ground as she’s such a fluent mover – she won on the soft at Doncaster when I wanted to pull her out, but the owner said to let her take her chance, I’m glad we did.
“She seems to go on most ground, so I suppose she’s going to be pretty good.”
