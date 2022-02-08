Sean Woods settling back in at Newmarket

Sean Woods says Newmarket is beginning to feel like home again as he begins his second season after 20 years away training horses in Hong Kong.

The 56-year-old bought Shalfleet Stables on the town’s Bury Road from retired trainer Jeremy Noseda just before the first Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

Woods was originally based at La Grange stables on the Fordham Road and sent out over 250 winners, including Group One scorer Mistle Cat, before heading to Hong Kong in 2002.

He deliberately kept numbers low last season and saddled 11 winners, but was far from unhappy.

He said: “It is all about building it up again at Shalfleet. We had a lot to do. It has taken a year to get it as we want it and we are happy to keep the numbers specifically down.

“We had about 28 horses in. We have increased that to about 50 now and we have some very nice horses.

“The first season was fantastic, because you have to find your way when you have two-year-olds and you need to look after them and bring them on. The ones that did run all ran very well and we have a lot to run as three-year-olds now.

“Last year was all about building a team. A lot of people that worked for me 20 years ago came back. We have got some really nice horses and the team is in place. We are really looking forward to the season with some beautiful horses.”

During his time in Hong Kong, Woods was responsible for 279 winners with total prize-money earnings in excess of HK$450 million (approximately £43m).

Horses such as Princess Shabnam, who ran in Group company, and Savvy Victory, who looked a smart novice last season, are expected to fly the flag for the yard, although Woods insists: “It is difficult to know what we have got because they have not done too much.”

He added: “We will start off in the middle of February with a couple of runners on the all-weather, but it was a case of wintering them all well and bringing them back, getting the yearlings sorted out. We have around 25 yearlings and they are beautifully-bred.

“It sounds pedantic, but it is more about keeping the numbers down, rather than the numbers up.

“We have tried to keep it to 50 this year and the split of having the two-year-olds and three-year-olds this year will be fun, as we had only two-year-olds last year.

“Building the team was the most important thing. When you start from scratch again, you really have to think about the team and I’ve put that in place and been rather ruthless about it.

“We work differently and are in an envious position, because we have a waiting list of staff, rather than the other way round. Some yards can’t find staff.

“It is just a case of looking at the big picture and trying to work out what is going to work in this day and age.”

For Woods, this season will be about bedding in and seeking quality winners, rather than quantity.

He admitted: “The whole aim is to find a Group horse or a stallion.

“I have to be better because I am working with less numbers and I’m trying to beat people with 200 or 300 horses. I’m not just trying to win races. We’re trying to produce the best we can form the horses we have.

“But thankfully, the whole infrastructure has been put in place and all we can do now is look forward to it. Shalfleet is feeling a lot more like home.”