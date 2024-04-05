Second time could be a charm for Cromwell and Vanillier

The old saying goes ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try, try and try again’. For Vanillier this year’s Grand National represents a second bite at the Aintree cherry for Gavin Cromwell’s staying star, who found just Corach Rambler too good on his first attempt at National glory 12 months ago.

Cromwell has been a part of the training ranks for less than 20 years, but the former farrier is now firmly established as one of Ireland’s leading handlers. And also one of their most enterprising, striking many successful raids on his trips to UK shores.

Fresh from taking his tally at the Cheltenham Festival to six thanks to a Prestbury Park double, he now holds a strong hand as he attempts to land a telling blow in the Liverpool showpiece the Irish are queuing up to take a crack at.

“With always had it in mind to go back to Aintree with Vanillier after his second last year,” said Cromwell.

“He seems to hit form at this time of year and looks to be coming to hand nicely so we’re looking forward to it.

“We have the experience of jumping round and we knows he takes the track, which is important. He ran a huge race in the National last year so hopefully we can get some luck in running and we can be competitive.

“I’d say it’s every trainer’s dream to win the Grand National. My first time to come to the National was the year Bobbyjo won it and I went to school with Paul Carberry, so that was a big occasion and it’s the 25th anniversary this year.

“We’re thrilled to have a few runners in it. Obviously last year we got so close, but it would be fantastic to go one better and win it.”

Cromwell shod a National winner working as as farrier when his good friend Gordon Elliott’s Silver Birch galloped to Aintree glory.

However, his own involvement in the race has been limited to saddling the veteran Raz De Maree on two uneventful visits to Merseyside prior to Vanillier giving him the thrill of his life 12 months ago.

A Cheltenham winner in his own right, Vanillier had taken his time to live up to his Festival-winning exploits over hurdles since switching to fences. But a second to Kemboy in Fairyhouse’s Bobbyjo Chase highlighted his National credentials and Cromwell had him tuned to the minute for his big-race assignment.

Sent off 20-1, he stayed on stoutly late in the piece, and although Cromwell momentarily began to dream, Vanillier could never quite reel in Lucinda Russell’s impressive Corach Rambler.

Cromwell continued: “He probably got a bit far back on the second circuit and we would have liked to have been a bit closer from the Canal Turn. But he came home really strong and we were delighted.

“There was a moment we thought it might be possible, but Corach Rambler ran out a good winner and was probably idling a little bit in front. We were very happy with his performance, though.”

After being anonymous when running over inadequate stamina tests in the early part of the current season, the nine-year-old served notice of his Aintree intentions when second once again in the Bobbyjo Chase.

Despite pleasing his trainer, Vanillier’s outing in the Bobbyjo did unveil a foe all Aintree contenders will need to be wary of in stunning winner I Am Maximus, and Cromwell has the utmost respect for Willie Mullins Irish National winner, who has emerged as one of Vanillier’s chief market rivals.

Cromwell said: “I was happy with how Vanillier ran in the Bobbyjo, visually in the race he jumped and travelled really well and everything except for the result was very good.

“You’d have to say that I Am Maximus looked very good on the day and it was a big performance.

“You would have to be really impressed with I Am Maximus. He was very good and one you would have to be very afraid of on the day.”

As well as Vanillier’s obvious claims, the County Meath trainer could also have a hidden gem bubbling just below the main market principals in the form of Cheltenham Festival heroine Limerick Lace.

Owned by JP McManus, she has won three of her four starts this season, finishing second on the other occasion in a stamina-sapping renewal of the Troytown Chase.

No mare has won the Grand National since Nickle Coin in 1951 and although Magic Of Light came close in 2019 when chasing home Tiger Roll, Limerick Lace could have a standout chance of ending that long 73 year wait, arriving in Liverpool on the back of a career best when downing Dinoblue in the Cotswolds.

“She’s come out of Cheltenham really well and the plan is looking like we will go to the National,” said Cromwell.

“It’s an unknown for her with the trip, but I think she will stay well. She stayed on quite well in the Troytown Chase at Navan earlier in the season on bad ground.

“It is obviously her first time over the fences and a lot will depend on how she takes to it, but I would like to think she will be competitive. It’s an exciting time.”