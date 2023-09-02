Second time lucky for Dual Identity at Sandown

Dual Identity booked his ticket for the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket later this month as he came home a decisive winner of the Virgin Bet Handicap at Sandown.

The five-year-old had dropped down the ratings after a lacklustre run of results so far this term, but he roared back to form in the hands of Marco Ghiani.

Dual Identity (9-2) grabbed the lead with a furlong to run and found plenty for Ghiani to improve on last year’s second in the race, coming home four and a half lengths clear of Certain Lad with Stay Well back in third.

Dual Identity finished third in the 2022 Cambridgeshire and trainer William Knight expects his clear-cut victory will ensure his place in the Newmarket field on September 30, with the five-year-old a general 10-1 shot.

Knight said: “His mark has come down and he has run off 1lb higher today than he did last year and he was a good second last year.

“We thought he was in good form at home, but he has just come back down to that winnable mark and he has won so well there today, almost a bit too well.

“The plan was always to come here and then go to the Cambridgeshire so we will stick to that.

“That should definitely get him in.”

Classical Song is set to jump up to Listed level after notching her first career victory in the Virgin Bet Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Second on her initial run at Goodwood, the Lope De Vega filly, who is a half-sister to prolific Italian Group One winner Dylan Mouth, was sent off the 4-6 favourite to go one place better this time.

She duly obliged with the minimum of fuss in the hands of Ryan Moore and while her odds for the Fillies’ Mile were cut to 10-1, trainer Ralph Beckett is planning to aim a little lower.

He said: “The last furlong was her best. She was relaxed and behind the bridle as she took a bit of waking up, which is good.

“I’ve not done much with her since Goodwood, but that’s on purpose because she is May 17 foal. She is a filly that puts plenty in the mornings and she really enjoys her work and we need to manage her for next year.

“She needs to go a mile and have a bit of juice in the ground for the time being. There are Listed races like the Montrose and Silver Tankard, but I’d say she will only have one more start this season.”

Maywake (13-2) gave Oisin Orr his first Sandown winner in the opening Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap.

The Richard Fahey-trained runner seemingly thrived for a return to seven furlongs as he sprinted four lengths clear of King Cabo.

Orr said: “It is my first ride here, so it has already been lucky enough and hopefully we can keep that up. The race went smoothly and I got the run of the race really. I think he enjoys that bit more ease in the ground. He has won well in the end.

“He went up a good few pounds for winning at Thirsk and we thought maybe the handicapper had him, but that ease in the ground just helps him.

“Last time he didn’t really get the mile and dropping back today seemed to work.

“It is my first run at a season (over here) and last year I came a couple of months into the season. It is going really well.

“Richard has got lots of nice horses and I’m starting to get a few outside rides which is the main thing. Hopefully we can keep it up.”