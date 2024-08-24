See The Fire too hot for Strensall rivals

Oisin Murphy delivered See The Fire with a swooping late challenge to secure a deserved big-race victory in the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes at York.

Although winless since making a successful debut on Newmarket’s July Course last summer, Andrew Balding’s filly has run several fine races in defeat in good company since.

The daughter of Sea The Stars rounded off her juvenile campaign with placed efforts in the May Hill and the Fillies’ Mile – and while she was well beaten on her return in the 1000 Guineas, she performed creditably in the Coronation Stakes, the Eclipse and when runner-up to Opera Singer in the Nassau.

Stepping down in trip and class for this nine-furlong Group Three, See The Fire had only Alyanaabi behind her at the top of the home straight, but soon began to weave her way through the field.

Murphy spotted a gap on the far rail inside the final furlong and his mount had more than enough in the tank to take it, quickening up smartly to grab the lead before pulling a length and three-quarters clear at the line.

Phantom Flight filled the runner-up spot, just ahead of Checkandchallenge in third.

“She was brilliant in the Nassau the last day and her work since has been great. She’s been working with older horses that are in good form and she’s been finding it very easy,” said Murphy of the 3-1 favourite.

“I wasn’t going to sit three wide on her, I wanted to get cover and maybe have horses to fill up on the back of before finding space. Arguably I was fortunate enough that it opened up on the inside, but she was very good at the line with her ears pricked.

“It’s so important, she’s out of Arabian Queen who won a Juddmonte International, she’s a homebred for Littleton Stud and I’m delighted.”