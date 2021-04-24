Select repeat at Sandown for Younevercall
Younevercall repeated his victory of two years ago in the bet365 Select Hurdle at Sandown in a race of changing fortunes.
Kim Bailey’s 10-year-old landed the last renewal of the race in 2019 and having shown some solid form this season, headed the market at 5-2.
It was far from a straightforward victory, however, as Call Me Lord, On The Blind Side and Indefatigable all looked likely at one stage or another.
Younevercall usually likes to make all, but while he was headed at various stages on this occasion he never dropped out of contention.
On The Blind Side was the first one to crack and then when Call Me Lord made a hash of two from home his chance was gone.
David Bass resisted in throwing everything at Younevercall until after the last and he saw the trip out really well to beat Indefatigable by half a length.
Bass said: “This race was the perfect one for him because even though he’d won it, that was two years ago and he didn’t have to carry a penalty so he was well-in at the weights.
“He likes to be fresh and I thought he looked amazing in the parade ring.
“The race didn’t always go as I’d hoped, but he really thrives on a right-handed track and saw it out well.”