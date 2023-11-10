Sense Of Duty on retrieval mission at Newcastle

Sense Of Duty will return to the scene of her finest hour as she bids to end the year on a high in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Wentworth Stakes at Newcastle.

The six-furlong Listed event has been switched from its original home of Doncaster to Gosforth Park and could prove a fitting place for William Haggas’ speedster to return to winning ways having brought up a four-timer over course and distance in the Chipchase Stakes in the summer of 2022.

Injury has curtailed her progress since then, but she has graced the track twice this autumn and now drops in class having last been seen on British Champions Day in Group One sprinting action.

“She had a long break and ran well at Newbury on reappearance over an inadequate trip, but to be honest was probably a little bit disappointing at Ascot,” said Richard Brown, racing manager for owners St Albans Bloodstock.

“She was very impressive when she won the Chipchase at Newcastle so going back up there to the same course and distance, we will see if history could repeat itself.

“William’s horses are in great form and it would be great to put her away with a win under her belt.”

Nick Bradley’s syndicates have a trio of fillies entered for the race, headed by the Grant Tuer-trained Sophia’s Starlight.

The three-year-old has won four times this year and went close last time out when second in the Listed Boadicea Stakes at Newmarket in mid-October.

“Sophia’s Starlight is probably first string, we think she’s a very good filly and she’ll win a Group race, she’s one we’re excited about going forward,” said Bradley.

“At Newmarket she ran very well, she was just a bit unlucky. Had this race been on turf in heavy ground I’d have been quite bullish, obviously it’s switched but in our mind she’s still our first string.”

The Karl Burke-trained Secret Angel runs for the same ownership group, another three-year-old who finished 10th in the same race as Sophia’s Starlight last time out but has some taking form at stakes level on her CV otherwise.

“Cliff (Lee) takes the ride, she needs to put her last run behind her,” Bradley said.

“I was keen to run here as it’s her last opportunity to try to win a stakes race in the UK, I think on her best form she’d be there or thereabouts.”

Glorious Angel has been running really well on the heavy ground as of late, she's a game, game filly and she tries her heart out

Glorious Angel makes up the Bradley runners, another filly trained by Tuer and one who has been the runner up on her last three outings.

“Glorious Angel has been running really well on the heavy ground as of late, she’s a game, game filly and she tries her heart out,” the syndicate manager said.

“She’s been a bit unlucky, she’s been second three times but she’s made 30 grand in prize money so the owners aren’t complaining.

“Again, if it was on heavy ground I’d fancy her chances, she’s proven on the all-weather but I think to a slightly lower level than her heavy ground form.

“She tries her heart out and if she finishes in the first three, I’ll be buzzing.”

David O’Meara’s Aberama Gold and Hugo Palmer’s Brad The Brief are others with leading claims.