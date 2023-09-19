Sense Of Duty on track for long-awaited return to action

Sense Of Duty is “ready to roll” ahead of her eagerly-anticipated return at Newbury on Saturday.

William Haggas’ filly climbed the sprinting ranks rapidly and brought up a fourth straight victory when claiming Newcastle’s Chipchase Stakes in June last year.

However, injury curtailed her progress shortly after impressing at Gosforth Park and she has spent over 450 days on the sidelines, as connections opted for a cautious approach with their talented speedster.

Having now shown all the signs she is ready for a return to the racecourse, she is booked to reappear in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes which her handler won with Hurricane Ivor two years ago.

“She’s obviously had a few little niggles – nothing too serious – and we’ve just been very patient with her,” said Richard Brown, racing manager for owners St Albans Bloodstock.

“We think she’s very good and we’ve just given her all the time she’s needed until William is 100 per cent happy with her, which he is.

“Her work has been very good and it looks like she retains all of her ability. She’s ready to roll and is in great shape, working well and bouncing, and we’re very much looking forward to getting her back on track.”

Sense Of Duty will run over the minimum distance for the first time at Newbury where a bold showing could tee-up a return to further and a first shot at Group One glory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on October 21.

Brown added: “We’re not sure if she is going to be ready to win over that trip, but the idea is to run her with Ascot in the back of our mind.”

St Albans Bloodstock look to have a strong hand in the Group Three contest and as well as the returning Sense Of Duty, they are also poised to be represented by Nymphadora.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the four-year-old claimed the City Walls Stakes at York earlier in the season and, often seen at her best when the mud flies, will head to the Prix de l’Abbaye for one final career outing after her trip to Berkshire at the weekend.

“They will probably both take their chance,” said Brown.

“Nymphadora will almost certainly run and then she will have a swansong in the Abbaye before heading to the paddocks.”