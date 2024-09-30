Sevenna’s Knight given the Arc go-ahead

Andre Fabre is likely to have at least three runners in Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with Sevenna’s Knight given the green light to join the favourite Sosie and multiple Group One winner Mqse De Sevigne.

While the four-year-old is likely to be among the outsiders, the prospect of soft ground at ParisLongchamp has persuaded his owners, Melbourne-based OTI Racing, to take a punt.

Mickael Barzalona has been booked for the ride as the smart stayer looks to add to his three wins already this season.

A statement on www.oti.com.au read: “With the track at Longchamp expected to be soft, Sevenna’s Knight will take his place in the 2400m Group One Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe next Sunday.

“Following a dominant Group Two and two Group Three victories this season, his owners can have confidence that he will be competitive in what is regarded by most as the world’s most prestigious event. Andre Fabre has confirmed that Mickael Barzalona, the entire’s regular jockey, will take the ride.

“Many of his Australian-based owners will make the journey to Paris to witness what could be the most exciting day of their racing lives.”

Following the first confirmation stage of the week 18 are left in contention.

Aidan O’Brien still has Auguste Rodin, Luxembourg, Continuous, Los Angeles and Opera Singer, Al Riffa is there for Joseph O’Brien while Sunway could run for David Menuisier.

Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega, Jean-Claude Rouget’s Delius and the Japanese challenger Shin Emperor all remain in the mix.

The going for Arc weekend is expected to be very soft to soft, according to France Galop.

Light rain is forecast for Monday and Tuesday, it will then remain cloudy for the rest of the week before the weather picks up at the weekend.

Since the last meeting on September 15, a total of 40 millimetres of rain has fallen compared with 31mm last year.