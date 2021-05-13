Seventh heaven for Stoute as Queen powers to Middleton success

Queen Power took Sir Michael Stoute’s record of Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Stakes winners to seven when powering home in the Group Two contest at York

The five-year-old mare, owned by King Power Racing pulled away from her four rivals in the closing stages to win for the first time in two years, after a string of consistent efforts in smart company.

Chamade set a reasonable gallop, with Queen Power settled nicely in third place for Silvestre de Sousa.

Making her move early in the straight, the 6-4 favourite overtook the pace-setter and pulled away to score by eight lengths. Chamade stuck her task gamely to hang on for second place.

Assistant trainer James Savage said: “We thought she was going to be a really nice filly two years ago.

“Today everything went right for her, she relaxed and got into a lovely rhythm early doors which meant everything went very smooth.

“She’s always threatened to do something like that and it’s great to see her do it.

“She’s a Group Two winner now regardless, so we’ll try to improve on that. She’s going to make a fantastic broodmare so that is in the back of our minds, but we’ll try to improve on this.”

De Sousa said: “A combination of the ground and the pace of the race all contributed. She travelled nicely and I never felt in danger, she settled really well. When I asked her she put the race to bed very quickly.

“I think 10 furlongs is her trip, but that’s up to Sir Michael over where she runs.”

Ralph Beckett, who trained Queen Power to win a Newmarket maiden as a two-year-old, said of the runner-up: “She ran a really sound race.

“As ever, while it’s lovely ground, it’s a shade on the quick side for her – she’s better with the mud flying.

“I’m very pleased with her and ground will dictate our plans going forward.”

Roger Varian was pleased with the performance of third-placed Cabaletta.

He said: “She ran a nice race and looks like she’s crying out to go back up in trip.

Silvestre de Sousa and Queen Power stretch clear (PA Wire)

“I thought for her seasonal debut it was a nice run. She was little bit fizzy and a little bit gassy in the preliminaries and she’ll be better for the run.

“She galloped all the way to the line, it was just that when they quickened she didn’t have the tactical speed to go with them.

“She stayed on and and hopefully when she goes back up in trip she’ll be finding the winner’s enclosure again.

“She’ll have various options, including the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock.”