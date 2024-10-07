Shadow Of Light supplemented for Dewhurst date

Middle Park Stakes victor Shadow Of Light has been supplemented for Saturday’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

In the immediate aftermath of his four-length success over Whistlejacket, trainer Charlie Appleby suggested he would likely be put away for the season, with the Commonwealth Cup a possible 2025 aim.

However, he will now step up to seven furlongs after connections paid £35,000 to enter him for a race which tends to decide the leading juvenile colt of the season.

Appleby and Godolphin also intend to run the unbeaten Ancient Truth, who has not been seen since his victory in the Superlative Stakes in July.

Appleby said of Shadow Of Light on X: “The current plan is for him to join Ancient Truth and run on Saturday. We are very pleased with what we have seen so far from him, and feel that he has the potential to stretch out to seven furlongs.”

The main danger to Shadow Of Light could be The Lion In Winter, one of five contenders for Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore team.

He heads ante-post lists for the 2000 Guineas and Derby after impressing in the Acomb Stakes at York – form which has been franked by runner-up Wimbledon Hawkeye subsequently winning the Royal Lodge.

The son of Sea The Stars was originally being aimed at the Goffs Million sales race before O’Brien had a late change of heart.

The Ballydoyle handler also has Aftermath, Expanded, Rock Of Cashel and Camille Pissarro entered, although the last-named colt would be making a swift reappearance after winning Sunday’s Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp.

Hugo Palmer’s Seagulls Eleven, second to Ancient Truth in the Superlative Stakes, is the only non-Godolphin or Ballydoyle-owned colt remaining.