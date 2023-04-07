Shadow seals Newcastle treble for Balding and Murphy

Berkshire Shadow brought up an All-Weather Championships Finals Day treble for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy when claiming the Spreadex All-Weather Mile Championships Conditions Stakes.

A winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot as a two-year-old, the 7-4 favourite ran some encouraging races over this trip early in his three-year-old season, finishing fifth in the 2000 Guineas before being beaten less than two lengths in the St James’s Palace Stakes on his return to the Royal meeting.

Although his form tailed off as the summer went on last year, he was gelded over the winter and the son of Dark Angel landed the Lady Wulfruna Stakes on his reappearance at Wolverhampton last month to book his ticket to Gosforth Park.

Sent off the 7-4 favourite in the north east, Murphy was content to stalk the pace set by The Wizard Of Eye and Lord Of The Lodge and as The Wizard Of Eye’s brave front-running effort began to wane inside the final furlong, Berkshire Shadow was just getting motoring and he hit the front half a furlong from home before keeping on powerfully.

Balding was represented by his wife Anna Lisa, who said: “That was brilliant, that was the one we wanted today, I’m delighted.

“He’s a special horse to us and Paul (Spickett, owner) has been very patient with him since he won the Coventry as he’d run well without winning.

“I know he won on his comeback early in the year but that was his target today.

“I don’t think gelding him has made the difference, he just finally looks like a proper horse now and has filled his frame. He’s an outstanding looking horse now.

“He’s in the Lockinge, I don’t know if he’ll go there but he’s in very good form so we’ll see how he is.

“He’s had to really see the mile out and Oisin said he really did, which is a huge positive.”

Murphy said: “This guy was brilliant at two, then he lost his way but he’s bounced back.

“He won a Listed race last time and over a stiff mile today, I thought we would learn for the future, and he definitely stayed the trip so I’m thrilled.

“He travelled so well. I’d love to see the sectionals for the final furlong as it felt like we really slowed down. We learned plenty.

“He was never colty but after losing his way, despite being a Coventry winner, it made sense to geld him.”

Berkshire Shadow was unchanged at 33-1 with Coral for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 20.