Shandy proves the toast of Naas after big Ballyogan upset
Fozzy Stack came up with a well-executed plan to cause a 50-1 surprise in the Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Ballyogan Stakes with Shandy at Naas.
Only two runners raced away from the rest of the field, who stuck to the far side of the track – and both were trained by Stack.
While the slightly better fancied You Send Me was soon sending out distress signals, Shandy was always in contention under Andrew Slattery.
Emerging from the pack was the 15-8 favourite Firebird, and soon she was in a clear advantage on that side.
The width of the track separated the pair as they crossed the line but it was the huge outsider who got the verdict by a head.
Stuart Williams’ Pandora’s Gift was third but the David O’Meara-trained Nighteyes finished last, with something seemingly amiss.
Stack said of his winner: “She ran well in the Listed race here the last day and won the race on her side.
“We were drawn 11 and 12 and the middle is the worst place to be, so we took a chance and it worked out.
“The ease in the ground helped, as she needs an ease in the ground.
“We tried different things with hoods, as she over raced once or twice, and it all came together today.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox