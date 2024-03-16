Shannon Royal foils Thurles repeat for Summerville Boy
Shannon Royal denied Summerville Boy a repeat victory in the End Of The Season Hurdle at Thurles.
Now a 12-year-old, Summerville Boy won the 2018 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle when trained by Tom George before switching to the care of Henry de Bromhead during a 420-day break in his career.
He ended a lengthy losing streak when taking this contest last year and was sent off the 8-13 favourite to repeat the trick after chasing home Monkfish on his most recent outing.
Summerville Boy had plenty of ground to make up on Shannon Royal jumping the last though, with Jack Kennedy having gained a seemingly decisive advantage aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained runner.
However, Shannon Royal’s stride began to shorten on the run to the line, allowing Summerville Boy to get within a neck of him at the line.
Despite the narrow margin of victory, Kennedy felt he his mount was always doing enough.
He said: “He has plenty of ability but he has his own ideas about things. He’s done it well enough but was fairly idle in front.
“He jumped the last well and was always going to hold on. He stays well and a bit of company is a help on him.”
Answering (11-10 favourite) landed the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, with 4-1 shot Something Abouther prevailing in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase.
Lilian Bland (9-1) landed a first win under rules in the Well Done To Our Irish Cheltenham Winners Handicap Chase, the same feat Cloudy Fountain (15-2) completed in the Leugh Handicap Hurdle.
